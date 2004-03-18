Taco John's Launches New Store Design

Pierre, South Dakota-The Taco John's store in Pierre, South Dakota, is the first franchise-owned store in the nation to feature the franchise's new, contemporary design. "This Taco John's restaurant is 30 years old this year. During that time, we've gone through many updates, but nothing ever this extensive. We've put a fresh face on everything from our building design to our food," said store owner Bryon Itterman.

A company-owned store in Cheyenne that served as a prototype for the new design is the only other store with this new look. The franchise is exploring preliminary plans to extend the re-image program nationwide.

Nationally, Taco John's is building a niche between generic Mexican fast food and the emerging "fresh-Mex" restaurants. "Taco John's is also adding some new, more authentic Mexican menu items on a test basis, including a Mexican shredded beef quesadilla, grilled burritos, a shredded beef softshell taco and new salads," Fisherkeller said. The first Taco John's store opened in Cheyenne in 1969. 2004 marks the 35th anniversary of the national restaurant chain. -Taco John's

