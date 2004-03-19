HCX Sells Development Rights for Canada, Prepares to Open 265 Salons

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-HCX Salons International, a franchisor of salons specializing in affordable hair color, cutting and styling services, announced it has sold the development rights for Canada and unveiled plans to open 265 salon franchises by 2014.

HCX sold the Canadian development rights to Toronto business executives Raymond Aaron and Geoff Taylor, who will be responsible for identifying locations for HCX salons and recruiting franchisees and licensed beauty professionals with expertise in hair color, cutting and styling. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. -Thorp & Company

