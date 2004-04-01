Hot Disks 04/04

Accounting software grows with your business, IM'ing with Lotus and more

April 1, 2004 2 min read

Take Note: Microsoft OneNote (www.microsoft.com/office/onenote) lets you record notes in a free-form fashion and edit them with Microsoft Office authoring tools. When used on a desktop or notebook, you can use the built-in software-based pen feature to draw charts and pictures. You can also use the stylus of your tablet PC to draw charts or take handwritten notes. OneNote has improved ways to index and search these graphics. A stand-alone version costs $199 (all prices street).

Grow Up: Your business doesn't have to outgrow your accounting system. Intuit's QuickBooks Enterprise Solutions (www.quickbooks.com) let multiple users in enterprises of 20 to 250 employees access the books simultaneously with more record capacity and faster performance. All six Enterprise Solutions editions have industry-specific navigators, menus, tips and sample files customized to different business types. Data collected with the Professional Services Edition's integrated time and billing module can be used to populate a wide range of professional service invoices and can be analyzed in 11 new project-tracking reports. The Manufacturing & Wholesale Edition includes refined inventory features for tracking components, assemblies, orders outstanding, and discounting and aging methods. Prices start at $3,500.

Multi-Tasking: Lotus Notes 6.5 (www.lotus.com/notes) integrates IM features, lets you see if your contacts are online, and allows you to contact one or several of them by IM-without having to exit the application. Also new in version 6.5 is a unified interface that brings these collaboration features together, as well as improved anti-spam tools. Pricing starts at $90 per user.

Liane Cassavoy freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.