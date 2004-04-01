Gear 04/04

Scanners get thinner and Macs get stronger
Slim Down

Visioneer's OneTouch 7300 USB 2.0 bus-powered flatbed scanner is a slim solution for thick stacks of paperwork. At 1.4 inches thick, the OneTouch 7300 is designed for mobility and simplicity, with a single cord and five buttons to scan, e-mail, copy, or perform OCR (optical character recognition) or a customized task. The sleek size still allows for a scanning surface of 8.5 by 11.69 inches and a hinged lid for scanning books, magazines and other odd-shaped materials. You might think this convenience comes at the expense of quality, but the OneTouch 7300 scans 48-bit color at 1200 dpi resolution.

  • OneTouch 7300 USB scanner

  • Visioneer

  • (925) 251-6398

  • www.visioneer.com

  • Street Price: $79.99

PC Killer

Apple's Power Mac G5 is a beast. Configurable with dual 1.8GHz or 2GHz G5 processors and Apple's newest Mac OS X Version 10.3 (or "Panther"), the Power Mac G5 is an ideal workstation for creative professionals or anyone engaged in serious computational work. Each 64-bit G5 processor is capable of advanced computations using 64-bit numbers and can run existing 32-bit Mac applications natively. And each 1.8GHz G5 has its own dedicated 900MHz front-side bus for fast throughput to the main memory (512MB RAM standard expandable to 8GB). Graphics capability is bolstered by an NVIDIA GeForce FX 5200 Ultra graphics card.

  • Dual 1.8GHz Power Mac G5
  • Apple
  • (800) MY-APPLE
  • www.apple.com
  • Street Price: $2,499

