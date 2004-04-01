Growth Strategies

Extra Special

Everybody wins with supplemental insurance.
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2004 issue of Entrepreneur.

If your employees haven't yet asked you about offering supplemental insurance policies, it's probably only a matter of time before they do. The good news is, making these policies an optional part of your benefits package can be a win-win situation, says Fred Badyna, an insurance and financial consultant with Ayres Financial Group in Dallas. "It's good for the employee, because they're able to get these products," says Badyna. "And it's good for the employer because it's perceived as a benefit, but it doesn't cost the company anything to provide."

One of the most popular supplemental insurance products is a medical bridge plan, which pays cash directly to the employee if, say, the covered individual is hospitalized or requires an emergency room visit, regardless of what other insurance is in place. Premiums are typically low and paid entirely by the employee; all the company does is provide a payroll deduction. Other supplemental insurance products include life, dental and vision.

Insurers generally require a minimum number of participating employees, but that's often as few as three. Because most of these products are portable, says Badyna, employees can keep the coverage if they leave the company-another perceived benefit that will increase employee satisfaction and loyalty.

Start shopping for supplemental insurance products by contacting the agent who handles your medical coverage.

Jacquelyn Lynn is a freelance business writer in Orlando, Florida.

