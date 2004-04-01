Marketing Buzz 04/04

Sponsored weddings and boosting customer interaction

April 1, 2004 2 min read

With the average wedding costing $22,360, Tom Anderson, founder of www.sponsoredwedding.com and author of the forthcoming book Sponsored Weddings, says sponsored weddings are catching on. Anderson, who rounded up nearly $35,000 in sponsorships for his own nuptials, says more couples are willing to exchange a bit of promotion along with their vows, for free or discounted goods and services. Says Anderson, "We provided a sponsor list, tasteful signage and a verbal thank you at the reception, and a newspaper ad thanking sponsors."

Virtually any business can benefit by providing goods and services partygoers need, says Anderson. And the sponsorship concept works for other large events, like retirement parties. Look for hosts who aren't afraid to save a tidy sum on their event by spreading the sponsor's word to a happily captive audience.

When Diane Niebuhr, 43, co-owner of Hope's Bridal Boutique in Atkins, Iowa, was approached to sponsor a wedding, she donated six tuxedos. "We were covered on our local TV station because of [it]," she says. "It would have cost us four times [the cost of sponsorship] to buy the time."

To locate events to sponsor, Anderson advises contacting banquet halls and other event venues or visiting his Web site.

QUICK PICK Could your customer interaction use a makeover? These two services might help:

Emma (www.myemma.com):

For a $250 setup fee and as little as $30 per month, Emma's e-marketers create an HTML template and hand you all the tools you need to create your own e-mail campaign (newsletters, press releases, product updates, promotions, etc.),with no technical knowledge required. Emma also offers snafu-free distribution to your list.

High Probability Selling (www.highprobsell.com)

(www.highprobsell.com) : This site will supercharge your sales force into a prospect magnet, based on principles developed from studying more than 300 top sales performers. Based on the bestselling book High Probability Selling (Abba Publishing) by Jacques Werth and Nicholas E. Ruben, the services offered include a 12-week tele-class ($745 per person) and on-site training (ranging from $950 to $1,500 per person).

Next to spam, about

60%

of e-mail marketers cite inbox clutter as the largest e-mail marketing challenge.

36%

of national advertisers plan to boost spending in 2004.



Gwen Moran is a consultant and writer specializing in marketing. Reach her at moranmarketing@erols.com.