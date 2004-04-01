What's New 04/04

Just released...

Entrepreneur Magazine's Ultimate Book of Franchises (Entrepreneur Press, $23.95), by Rieva Lesonsky and Maria Anton-Conley, includes everything readers need to know about buying a franchise. Culled from Entrepreneur's more than 20 years of research and reporting on the world of franchises, it combines comprehensive listings of franchise companies with practical, how-to advice to guide readers through every step on the road to franchise ownership. It's packed with in-depth facts and figures on more than 1,000 franchises-including contact information, costs, training and support, franchisee qualifications and financial stability ratings. Plus, "Top 10" lists and rankings help readers quickly identify the franchises that fit their needs. Available at all major bookstores and online booksellers.