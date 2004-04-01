Ear and Far

Waiting for flights or standing in line doesn't have to be boring. FM-Xtra Mobile from Digisette combines the functionality of a hands-free cell phone headset with an FM radio tuner. Listen to music or news over its quality earpieces, and press the button near its lavalier microphone to answer or end phone calls. FM-Xtra Mobile's autoscan function locks onto local FM radio stations, and its 2.5 mm jack and adapters fit most cell phones. It weighs only 1.27 ounces with battery and includes a strap to hold your phone around your neck ($25, www.digisette.com).

