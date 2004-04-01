Snapshot 04/04

Leo Rivera, 33, founder of Bishops Barbershop in Portland, Oregon
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Description: Rock 'n' roll-themed barbershops

Startup: $40,000 in 2001

2004 projected sales: $1.6 million in combined sales for the four Portland locations

A styling business: This former nightclub/restaurant marketing director struck a positive vibe among Gen Xers when he opened an old-school barbershop with a modern twist. Welcome to Bishops Barbershop, where a live DJ plays a mix of alternative and rock music, the stylists sport tattoos and work out of toolboxes, and concert posters cover the walls.

Marketing that rocks: Once applied to nightclubs and raves, Rivera's marketing tactics have made his barbershop a success. He offers free haircuts to public figures ranging from cocktail waitresses to local newscasters, letting them strut their stuff while promoting Bishops. His shop rocks with record releases and CD-listening parties. And he even turns waiting into a good time with free cans of beer.

Jamming results: Each store attracts an average of 90 to 130 customers per day, but hair isn't the only thing to go. Polishing off 190 cases per month, Bishops has become the biggest buyer of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer in Oregon. As the business expands, residents of Las Vegas; San Francisco; Seattle; Vancouver, British Columbia; and possibly even Tokyo will rock out at a local Bishops Barbershop within the year.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market