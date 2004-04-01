Status Woe

Contractors' illegal workers could put you in a legal pickle.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It was big news when federal agents swept through 60 Wal-Mart stores last October to arrest about 250 illegal immigrants contracted to work on Wal-Mart's cleaning crews. Wal-Mart-which relies on at least 100 vendors to supply cleaning crews for more than 700 stores across the country-says it can't be responsible for ensuring the workers it contracts from third parties are in the United States legally; the government, meanwhile, is investigating and could press criminal charges.

Wal-Mart's case hinges on whether it knew about these workers' status and hired them anyway, says Elizabeth Espin Stern, a partner with Shaw Pittman LLP in Washington, DC. "The law is that direct employers, not users of subcontractors, bear the burden of documenting the employment eligibility and identity of their workers," she says. "How the [case] is interpreted in terms of future policy is going to be critical."

Think about the practices you have for hiring contractors; firms of all sizes can face lawsuits and fines of up to $10,000 per illegal alien for each day he or she works on-site. Review contracts with vendors that supply contract workers. Is there a provision stating the vendor will comply with federal and state immigration laws and will recertify the status of its workers? Ask your accountant to audit vendors that supply contract workers to see if they're completing I-9s, the federal immigration form for foreign workers. Also check with your local Better Business Bureau to see if the vendor has faced immigration disputes. These steps will show you acted in good faith if U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services lands on your doorstep.

It remains to be seen how Wal-Mart's case will change the legal landscape, but the consequences of doing nothing could cost your company. In this environment, companies "are not immune because there's an independent contractor relationship," says Neil Martin, partner, labor and employment, with Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP in Houston. "This can be a 'gotcha.'"

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Why Entrepreneurs Are Launching Their Startups in Singapore

Starting a Business

Slow Down! Why Starting Slow Is the Right Speed for Business Success

Starting a Business

These Are the 10 Most Socially Conscious Cities in the U.S. (Infographic)