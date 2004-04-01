Simply the Best

Presenting the top 111 industry-leading companies from our 2004 Franchise 500 listing

April 1, 2004 1 min read

This story appears in the April 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

We're conditioned to want the best in life, and that doesn't change when it comes to buying a franchise. Part of your search for the perfect franchise means looking for the company that offers the best concept, the best training, the best support and the best startup package for you.

If you want nothing but the best, you've come to the right place. Welcome to our annual "Best of the Best" franchise listing, where we've pulled the top franchises in each of 111 categories from our 2004 Franchise 500®. Whether you're interested in a children's business or a food franchise, you'll want to take a look at what we've determined to be the "best" franchises for 2004 in your category.

Still, the following listing is not intended to endorse any particular franchise but rather to serve as a starting point for your independent research. This should include analyzing a company's literature and UFOC, calling and visiting existing franchisees, and speaking with an attorney and an accountant before purchasing any franchise. We consider this the best strategy for finding the right franchise for you.