Winner's Circle

Kudos to these Web sites for offering terrific travel tips.
This story appears in the April 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Even the most seasoned business traveler can use a little advice every now and then. Check out these savvy sites for some pearls of wisdom:

  • Joe Sent Me (www.zyworld.com/brancatelli)
  • : Joe Brancatelli has covered the business travel beat for decades, and there's no better place for articulate, pertinent travel news, along with a heavy dose of opinion. His weekly newsletter has attracted a following of about 25,000 readers.
  • JohnnyJet.com
  • : In 1999, college recruiter John E. DiScala started e-mailing friends with travel tips he was picking up as a result of his heavy travel schedule. Friends forwarded the e-mails to other friends-and soon, DiScala was getting e-mails from around the world asking to be put on his list. Since then, DiScala has quit his job and expanded JohnnyJet.com to include a well-categorized and nearly exhaustive Web portal with links to thousands of travel Web sites. His weekly newsletter is now sent to more than 25,000 subscribers.
  • First Class Flyer (www.firstclassflyer.com)
  • : With advice on getting a seat in business or first class for a fraction of the standard airline fare, Matthew Bennett's First Class Flyer is a must-read. However, his advice doesn't come free. Annual subscriptions are $187. But you'll save at least that much with advice that, for instance, helps you snag a seat for $1,000, when everyone else is paying $3,000 or more.
  • FrequentFlier.com
  • : Tim Winship launched this site in 1998, and has since grown his mailing list to a staggering 160,000 by providing thoughtful and intelligent advice on playing the increasingly complex frequent-flier game. The weekly newsletter, The FrequentFlier Crier, covers the world of miles and points with a consumer advocacy focus, helping readers get the most value from their various memberships.

Chris McGinnis, travel correspondent for CNN Headline News, is author of The Unofficial Business Travelers' Pocket Guide.

