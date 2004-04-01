My Queue

It Figures 04/04

Online retail sales increasing, our love-hate relationship with the cell phone and more
This story appears in the April 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Online retail sales in the United States reached
$55
BILLION
in 2003, a 25 percent increase from 2002.
SOURCE: BizRate.com

More than
80%
of entrepreneurs expect to cover their startup costs without bank loans.
SOURCE: SBA Office of Advocacy

30%
of adults say the invention they hate most but can't live without is the cell phone-outranking the alarm clock and TV.
SOURCE: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

