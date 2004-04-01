It Figures 04/04 Online retail sales increasing, our love-hate relationship with the cell phone and more Next Article --shares Add to Queue Steve Cooper Magazine Contributor April 1, 2004 1 min read This story appears in the April 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe » Online retail sales in the United States reached $55 BILLION in 2003, a 25 percent increase from 2002. SOURCE: BizRate.com More than 80% of entrepreneurs expect to cover their startup costs without bank loans. SOURCE: SBA Office of Advocacy 30% of adults say the invention they hate most but can't live without is the cell phone-outranking the alarm clock and TV. SOURCE: Massachusetts Institute of Technology