Carlson Wagonlit to Acquire Corporate Travel

Minneapolis-Carlson Wagonlit Travel has signed an agreement to buy the U.S. corporate travel subsidiary of Maritz Travel Co. The subsidiary, operated as TQ3 Travel Solutions Maritz Travel, is a unit of St. Louis-based Maritz Inc. Terms of the transaction were not announced.

The companies didn't give a date for the completion of the acquisition, which is subject to various conditions, including regulatory approval. A Carlson Wagonlit Travel spokeswoman said the two organizations plan to integrate their North American leadership, operations, staff and technology over the next three to six months. TQ3's St. Louis office will remain open.

Jack O'Neill, CEO of Maritz Travel, will become executive vice president and chief operating officer of Carlson Wagonlit U.S. once the transaction is completed. Carlson Wagonlit is co-owned by the Paris-based Accor Group and privately owned Carlson Cos. Inc. in Plymouth. -Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

