KFC Signs Promotional Deal with LidRock

March 30, 2004 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Louisville, Kentucky-KFC Corp. has signed a promotional deal with LidRock to begin offering three-song compact discs on the lids of soft drinks purchased at KFC restaurants in Atlanta and New York City, according to a news release.

Under an agreement with KFC, LidRock-a division of Atlanta-based media company The Convex Group Inc.-will produce CDs that will be located on fountain drink lids. The CDs, which will feature music by artists Pharrell Williams, Kelis and N.E.R.D., will cost 99 cents with the purchase of a 32-ounce soft drink, the release said. -Louisville Business Journal