Radio Shack, Motorola Ink Marketing Deal

March 31, 2004 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dallas-Radio Shack Corp. and Motorola Inc. have struck a new alliance under which Radio Shack will expand the types of Motorola products it markets and sells at its retail stores, the companies announced.

Radio Shack currently distributes Motorola's wireless phones, accessories and other devices at its stores. Under the new alliance, the electronics retailer will expand offerings to include newer technologies and products, such as Bluetooth wireless technology accessories and Motorola's high-speed Internet networking and home monitoring products.

The five-year agreement will let Radio Shack gain access to new technologies earlier than other retailers, while giving Motorola access to Radio Shack's 7,000-plus U.S. stores, the companies said. -Dallas Business Journal