Dunkin' Donut Chain Takes on Fancy Boutiques

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Detroit-The blue-collar doughnut shop Dunkin' Donuts has begun offering lattes and cappuccinos at all 55 Michigan stores, as it squares off head-to-head with the nation's leading coffee boutiques, Starbucks and Caribou Coffee.

To bolster its position, Dunkin' Donuts plans to open 145 new stores throughout the state within five years. Dunkin' Donuts says the expansion is really about selling more coffee, especially pricey designer coffee, than doughnuts.

Their traditional coffee already accounts for more than half the company's $3 billion annual sales, and it's flooded the area with free cappuccino coupons in newspaper ads and on its to-go coffee cups. Dunkin' Donuts is the world's largest coffee and baked goods chain, daily serving more than 2 million customers, many of whom rarely visit a boutique coffee shop. -Detroit Free Press

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

The Importance of Getting Advisors to Invest in Your Business

Starting a Business

How to Turn Scientific Research Into a Thriving Startup

Starting a Business

Licensing vs. Franchising: Which Path Is Right for You?