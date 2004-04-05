U.S. Franchise Keeping, Renaming Best Inns

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Atlanta-Hotel franchising company U.S. Franchising Systems Inc. will not sell its chain of Best Inns hotels, though the company will be changing the name of that hotel flag in order to eliminate confusion between Best Inn and rival chain Best Western International.

Last year, U.S. Franchise received buyout offers from both ShoLodge and Best Value Inn, but the company's officials were too busy fighting a lawsuit by Best Western to seriously consider the offers, said U.S. Franchise CEO Mike Leven.

Leven said U.S. Franchise has applied for trademarks on two names--America's Best Inn and USA's Best Inn--for its 106 Best Inn properties. Pending federal approval on the two names, Leven said U.S. Franchise will rename all its properties and launch a new marketing and awareness campaign to draw new customers to the hotels, most of which are throughout the Midwest and Southeast. In addition to Best Inns, U.S. Franchise Systems owns the Microtel Inns & Suites and Hawthorn Suites brands. -Atlanta Business Chronicle

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Be Good Monopolists

Starting a Business

Got a Business Idea? Billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman Has 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Launching It.

Starting a Business

How to Be a Successful Leader in Your Industry