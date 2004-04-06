Wendy's Tests New Look

April 6, 2004 1 min read

Dublin, Ohio-Wendy's International Inc. is experimenting with two interior designs dubbed "simple" and "fresh," with new lighting, menu boards and furniture.

Over the last four months, each decor package was incorporated into a unit near its headquarters. While both designs share some components, the "simple" package has carpeting, the "fresh" features hardwood floors, and the styles of chairs and tables vary as well. The price tag for renovating a restaurant is expected to be more than $100,000, published reports said. Company officials confirmed that components of the design would be incorporated into other restaurants. -Nation's Restaurant News