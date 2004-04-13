Church's Chooses Multicultural Agency for Ads

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Atlanta-Church's Chicken said it chose The Cartel Group of San Antonio as agency of record, in what is believed to be the first time a quick-service chain has picked a multicultural shop as its flagship agency.

"Our goal was to select an advertising agency to best serve the unique needs of our customers: Hispanics, African-Americans and Caucasians," chief marketing officer Melinda Ennis-Roughton said in a statement. Billings are estimated between $15 million and $20 million. The agency will handle creative duties, media planning and strategic planning.

The 1,500-unit Church's is a division of AFC Enterprises. -Nation's Restaurant News

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Be Good Monopolists

Starting a Business

Got a Business Idea? Billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman Has 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Launching It.

Starting a Business

How to Be a Successful Leader in Your Industry