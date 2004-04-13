Church's Chooses Multicultural Agency for Ads

April 13, 2004 1 min read

Atlanta-Church's Chicken said it chose The Cartel Group of San Antonio as agency of record, in what is believed to be the first time a quick-service chain has picked a multicultural shop as its flagship agency.

"Our goal was to select an advertising agency to best serve the unique needs of our customers: Hispanics, African-Americans and Caucasians," chief marketing officer Melinda Ennis-Roughton said in a statement. Billings are estimated between $15 million and $20 million. The agency will handle creative duties, media planning and strategic planning.

The 1,500-unit Church's is a division of AFC Enterprises. -Nation's Restaurant News