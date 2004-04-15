Burger King Asks Co-founder to Improve Whopper

Miami-Burger King Corp. "brought back" co-founder Dave Edgerton, 76, to help improve the Whopper so that it "tastes more like the original," according to USA Today. Upgrades reportedly include a larger bun, fresher lettuce, thicker tomato slices, coarser ground beef and the elimination of "artificial mayo," which will be replaced by real mayonnaise.

USA Today did not detail the terms of Edgerton's return to the burger chain, but said he would be helping the company's CEO Brad Blum and corporate chef Peter Gibbons.

The Whopper improvements apparently will be in units later this summer. -Nation's Restaurant News

