Planet of the Apps

With so many software options out there, we can't blame you for feeling overwhelmed. So where do you begin when choosing the best ones for your business? Our 2004 Complete Guide to Software can make a world of difference.
Magazine Contributor
This story appears in the May 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Security, spams, software patches. Those four words say a lot about the software you need to run your business. Our 2004 Complete Guide to Software includes tools for protecting your computers against these threats and much more. The programs on our list will make you more productive, save you time and even save you some money. We have applications that will help you run a one-person shop or spread work out across your departments, plus applications for Mac users, PDA devotees and hosted services that require no software installation at all. And to make it even easier for you, our online version also has links to downloadable versions of the programs and to shopping comparison services and reviews, courtesy of CNET. So get to work!

