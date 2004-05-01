Resources 05/04

Web sites, organizations, events and more to grow your business

May 1, 2004 3 min read

Smart Traffic

www.pharosgps.com

Smart Traffic by Pharos Science & Applications Inc. is a free traffic service for Smartphones or Pocket PCs. It gives real-time traffic info in 25 metro areas. A list of cities is available online.

Chat En Vivo

www.negocios.gov

The SBA has launched a new live Web chat feature on its Spanish-language Web site. Chat en Vivo features a 45-minute chat with SBA Administrator Héctor Barreto. Live chats are scheduled to take place monthly, with a series of special guests invited to discuss topics and answer questions.

Retirement Plan Management for Small Business

www.sba.gov/nationwide/index.htm

The SBA and Nationwide Financial Services have partnered to create an online guide that helps business owners prepare for the future. The guide covers retirement basics and financial management, and includes questions to help create a road map to successful retirement. The guide can be downloaded for free.

Wordtracker Weekly Top 500 Keyword Report

www.wordtracker.com/report.html

Wordtracker sends out the top 500 most frequently searched words on the Web in a free weekly newsletter. This information can help you focus your metatags to potentially drive more traffic to your Web site.

FirstStep Employment Law Advisor and Employment Law Guide

www.dol.gov/elaws, www.dol.gov/asp/programs/guide.htm

Offered through the Department of Labor (DOL), these tools assist employers with employment laws and regulations. FirstStep Employment Law Advisor is an e-tool that helps employers determine which laws apply to their businesses and what's required for compliance. The Employment Law Guide describes the DOL's laws and regulations for employers needing introductory information to develop wages, benefits packages and more. The guide is free online, or call (866) 4-USA-DOL to get a free printed copy.

eBay Live!

www.ebay.com/ebaylive

EBay Live! is an annual gathering of the eBay community, where buyers, sellers and eBay staff meet, listen and learn how to take their businesses to the next level. Courses offered with industry experts include Marketing Your eBay Listings, Trust & Safety and Fraud Prevention, and Advanced Selling Strategies. Held June 24 to 26 in New Orleans, registration is $60 prior to May 31 and $70 afterward.

SupportQuestions.com

www.supportquestions.com

This online service gives customized expert advice on any topic related to servicing office equipment. A 30-minute session starts at $100.

Marketing Minute

www.yudkin.com/markmin.htm

The Marketing Minute is a free weekly e-newsletter by marketing expert Marcia Yudkin that delivers concise advice on the fundamentals of writing marketing communications. Yudkin also provides instructions on how to post the Marketing Minute on your site to help drive traffic with just one line of code.

"The StartupT"

www.aol.com, keyword: The Startup

AOL for Small Business presents an online reality series, "The StartupT," which follows four business startups (an amusement park, and food, lodging and retail businesses). Their experiences are documented in articles, blogs and video vignettes so other entrepreneurs learn from the featured startups' trials and breakthroughs.