Resources 05/04

Web sites, organizations, events and more to grow your business
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the May 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Smart Traffic

www.pharosgps.com
Smart Traffic by Pharos Science & Applications Inc. is a free traffic service for Smartphones or Pocket PCs. It gives real-time traffic info in 25 metro areas. A list of cities is available online.

Chat En Vivo

www.negocios.gov
The SBA has launched a new live Web chat feature on its Spanish-language Web site. Chat en Vivo features a 45-minute chat with SBA Administrator Héctor Barreto. Live chats are scheduled to take place monthly, with a series of special guests invited to discuss topics and answer questions.

Retirement Plan Management for Small Business

www.sba.gov/nationwide/index.htm
The SBA and Nationwide Financial Services have partnered to create an online guide that helps business owners prepare for the future. The guide covers retirement basics and financial management, and includes questions to help create a road map to successful retirement. The guide can be downloaded for free.

Wordtracker Weekly Top 500 Keyword Report

www.wordtracker.com/report.html
Wordtracker sends out the top 500 most frequently searched words on the Web in a free weekly newsletter. This information can help you focus your metatags to potentially drive more traffic to your Web site.

FirstStep Employment Law Advisor and Employment Law Guide

www.dol.gov/elaws, www.dol.gov/asp/programs/guide.htm
Offered through the Department of Labor (DOL), these tools assist employers with employment laws and regulations. FirstStep Employment Law Advisor is an e-tool that helps employers determine which laws apply to their businesses and what's required for compliance. The Employment Law Guide describes the DOL's laws and regulations for employers needing introductory information to develop wages, benefits packages and more. The guide is free online, or call (866) 4-USA-DOL to get a free printed copy.

eBay Live!

www.ebay.com/ebaylive
EBay Live! is an annual gathering of the eBay community, where buyers, sellers and eBay staff meet, listen and learn how to take their businesses to the next level. Courses offered with industry experts include Marketing Your eBay Listings, Trust & Safety and Fraud Prevention, and Advanced Selling Strategies. Held June 24 to 26 in New Orleans, registration is $60 prior to May 31 and $70 afterward.

SupportQuestions.com

www.supportquestions.com
This online service gives customized expert advice on any topic related to servicing office equipment. A 30-minute session starts at $100.

Marketing Minute

www.yudkin.com/markmin.htm
The Marketing Minute is a free weekly e-newsletter by marketing expert Marcia Yudkin that delivers concise advice on the fundamentals of writing marketing communications. Yudkin also provides instructions on how to post the Marketing Minute on your site to help drive traffic with just one line of code.

"The StartupT"

www.aol.com, keyword: The Startup
AOL for Small Business presents an online reality series, "The StartupT," which follows four business startups (an amusement park, and food, lodging and retail businesses). Their experiences are documented in articles, blogs and video vignettes so other entrepreneurs learn from the featured startups' trials and breakthroughs.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market