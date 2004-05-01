Vested Interest

A fashionable way to tote and charge your mobile must-haves.

If carrying your mobile gadgets around your waist isn't exactly cool, SCOTTeVEST (SeV) jackets can help. The latest not only offer many convenient pockets for your gadgets, but also keep them charged using the sun.

Solar panels (using photovoltaic technology) snap on to the shoulders and store energy in a charger pack. A Personal Area Network carries that power to the pockets, where you can plug in PDAs, MP3 players, etc. Pre-sale orders for solar SeVs are being accepted, with shipment anticipated by fall 2004 (www.scottevest.com, expected retail price: $400).