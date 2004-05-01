Star Treatment

Why settle for a ho-hum room? Here's how to get the best.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Instead of settling for another beige box when you check into a hotel on your next business trip, use these strategies to score a better, bigger, more luxurious room.

  • Always ask. Never sit back and let a computer or a front desk clerk choose your room for you. When you check in, ask for something specific, such as a great view, morning sun, a king bed or a room near (or far away from) the elevator. By doing so, you avoid getting stuck with the room no one else asked for.
  • Show your stripes. Are you a frequent or returning guest? Let the person checking you in know that. Mention something you really liked or disliked about your last room, and request something different this time.
  • Don't settle. If you get to your room and something is wrong--it's too small, a light doesn't work, the view is bad, the neighbors are noisy or it smells awful--call the front desk immediately, and let them know you're coming back down for a reassignment. Your next room will most likely be better. (This is especially true at big downtown hotels that have a variety of room types and sizes.)
  • Extended stay? If you're staying at the hotel for more than four or five days, or plan to return frequently over an extended period of time, write the hotel manager a note a week or two before you arrive. Let him or her know you intend to stay for a long period of time and would like a price break or a space-available upgrade. When you check in, ask to say hello to the manager, who may have already marked your reservation for an upgrade.
  • Pay up. If trying to get something for nothing doesn't seem to work at the check--in desk, ask how much it might cost to upgrade to a suite or a room on the concierge level. If there's availability, an extra $10 or $20 per night could be worth it.

Chris McGinnis, travel correspondent for CNN Headline News, is author ofThe Unofficial Business Travelers' Pocket Guide.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market