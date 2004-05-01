No Lease on Life

Why business owners are opting to buy
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

In the Equipment Leasing Association's (ELA) recently released survey covering business owners' attitudes toward leasing, the big surprise was not an attitude change, but the lack thereof. Nearly 70 percent of respondents said the newly enacted Jobs and Growth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2003, which increases the depreciation allowance, would not affect whether they lease or buy. The reason for this flat-line change, says ELA president Michael Fleming, is that "we're in a very, very low interest-rate environment, and people have opted to buy." Fleming mentions, however, that "as interest rates start to tick up, more people will start showing interest in leasing options."

