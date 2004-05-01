Marketing Buzz 05/04
This story appears in the May 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Open Season
We've all heard about metrosexuals-fashion-forward guys who get more facials than their female counterparts. Smart marketers should pay attention to other new market sectors as well, says Ann Fishman, president of Generational Targeted Marketing Corp. in New Orleans. Some groups to consider:
- Urban Ritualists:
- These Gen Xers enjoy life to the max and pay big bucks for higher-quality clothing, furniture and other creature comforts.
- Re-Juveniles:
- These adults buy toys and games for themselves. Says Fishman, "These [Gen Xers] seek refuge from a post-9/11 world by revisiting the comforts of childhood."
Richard Laermer, author of Trendspotting: Think Forward, Get Ahead, and Cash In on the Future (Perigree) and president of RLM Public Relations Inc. in Los Angeles, points out other categories:
- Disposables:
- Obsessed with convenience, "disposables" are consumers likely to buy on the cheap and get rid of purchases--including low-end cars and computers--when they lose their novelty.
- Conscious Consumers:
- A throwback to their WW II grandparents, this group looks for the "Made in America" label while searching for environmentally friendly companies. Reflect their core values, and you've got fiercely loyal new customers.
25%
of online business searches in the United States are for local retailers.
SOURCE: The Kelsey Group/BizRate.com
In a 2003 survey57%
of U.S. e-mail users had bought something online in the past year because of permission marketing message.
SOURCE: Quris Inc.
Gwen Moran is a consultant and writer specializing in marketing. Reach her at moranmarketing@erols.com.