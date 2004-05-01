Hangin' Tough

Look sharp--the IRS is beefing up its enforcement tactics and cracking down on tax cheaters.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the May 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Hopefully, your tax house is in order--because the IRS is watching. "The IRS has committed itself to more vigorous enforcement, along with its step-up in service," says the IRS' Don Roberts. "It is now focusing on corporate and high-end noncompliance and promoters of abusive tax shelters."

As part of this push, the IRS' new commissioner, Mark W. Everson, recently announced a series of steps to improve agency operations, in effect freeing up funds for enforcement. In 2005, the IRS plans to close its Memphis, Tennessee, tax-return processing operations and stop processing paper returns at that location, given the huge increase in electronic filing: Since 1990, the number of returns filed electronically has grown from 4 million to 53 million in 2003. In addition, the IRS will consolidate the number of offices set up for exam, collecting and insolvency cases from 92 locations to four.

"Savings from these initiatives will allow the IRS to hire more people to pursue cheating by high-income individuals and corporations, continue our attack on abusive tax shelters, bolster our criminal investigation efforts, and assist with other enforcement priorities," Everson said when announcing the reorganization. He also plans to add more than 2,000 enforcement positions in 2005 to boost the agency's ability to collect the taxes it is owed.

Another objective is to reduce the time it takes to develop a criminal tax case and to resolve corporate audits. "While it is important that care be taken in ensuring that both possible criminal matters and corporate audits are thoroughly evaluated, timeliness is also important in ensuring that the right criminal cases and the right corporate audits are pursued," explains Roberts.

Everson has already taken a number of steps to achieve these objectives. For example, the IRS has established a new nationwide partnership with individual states to aggressively pursue tax-avoidance schemes. Under the agreement, the IRS will share information on abusive schemes and those taxpayers who participate in them.

The new commissioner also appointed an experienced law enforcement and tax professional, Mark E. Matthews, as IRS deputy commissioner for services and enforcement. In addition to leading the agency's efforts to continue the drive for better taxpayer service, Matthews will focus on prioritizing enforcement initiatives.

With more resources dedicated to frontline enforcement, more agents will be reviewing tax filings and dealing with taxpayers who may not have paid their taxes. They'll also be pursuing criminal investigations to determine whether criminal sanctions are necessary.

Great Falls, Virginia, writer Joan Szabo has reported on tax issues for 17 years.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market