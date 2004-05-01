Class Project

Boost your business by offering a class.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: I want to offer cooking classes in our gourmet kitchen store as a way to get new business. What's the best way to promote this to new and existing customers?

A: Sharing your talents in the kitchen is a terrific way to attract new customers and build loyalty with those who already patronize your store. There are a variety of low-cost ways to advertise your cooking classes. You can post signs in your store and hand out fliers advertising the classes. If you haven't already, start collecting customers' contact information, including their home and e-mail addresses. Use this information to send them postcards or e-mails announcing the classes. If you have a Web site or an e-zine, mention the classes there, too.

To broaden your potential student base, cross-market with a local health-food or grocery specialty store. Place signs in the store, and tap into its customer database-in exchange for promoting the store in class (verbally and in recipe handouts and accompanying shopping lists with the name of the store where ingredients can be bought).

Expand your audience by linking with a local food pantry or soup kitchen. Donate part of your class fee to the charity, and, in turn, ask the charity to help you promote your classes.

Finally, call the customers you think would be most interested in your classes. A personal invite goes a long way toward building goodwill.

Nancy Michaels is president of ImpressionImpact.com, a marketing consulting company. Reach her at nmichaels@impressionimpact.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market