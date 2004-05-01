What's New 05/04

The skinny On TLC
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

Totally Low Carb Stores is growing bigger while helping its customers get smaller. This emerging franchise offers customers 1,300 low-carb products, quarterly educational seminars and assistance with dietary questions. Franchisees learn the ropes during a one-week training period. Although TLC just opened its doors in August, the response has been positive, with one location bringing in $6,000 on its first day. The franchise projects expanding to 100 stores by the close of 2004.

