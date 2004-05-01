Gear 05/04

Wireless printing and networking
No Strings

How wireless is your office if you're still tied to a printer? The Samsung ML-2152W workgroup printer has built-in wireless (802.11b) capability and features print speeds of 21 ppm. This laser printer, at 14.3 inches wide by 16.1 inches deep, prints at a resolution of up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi on both sides of a page, while maintaining 17.5 ppm in duplex mode. It can handle a monthly duty cycle of 100,000 pages and comes with 16MB of memory, expandable to 144MB. The ML-2152W also features a 500-sheet paper tray.

Winging It

This buffalo's got wings. Buffalo Technology's AirStation 125Mbps Wireless Cable/DSL Router-g has speed, supporting data rates up to 125Mbps over 802.11g networks. Compatible with slower 802.11b networks, it supports security features, including WPA and WEP data encryption, and alerts you to unauthorized network incursion. This four-port broadband router has Buffalo's AirStation One-Touch Secure System, a one-mouse-click configuration and authentication solution that lets a wireless device connect to the network quickly but securely. Linux, Mac and Windows compatible, it's even ready for fiber-to-the-home broadband connections.

  • AirStation 125Mbps Wireless Cable/DSL Router-g (WHR2-G54)
  • Buffalo Technology
  • (800) 456-9799
  • www.buffalotech.com
  • Street Price: $199

