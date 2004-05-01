Tech Buzz 05/04

Online spending, vendor upgrades and more

May 1, 2004

Small Talk

Gadget junkies have been dreaming about these for years. Ultra Personal Computers (UPCs) is the new term for PDA-size devices that pack the power of a desktop computer.

Two hardware leaders in this category include Antelope Technologies and OQO. Due out this fall, OQO's UPC is a fully functional Windows XP machine with a 1GHz processor, 256MB RAM and a 20GB hard drive. The specs for the 9.1-ounce Antelope UPC are similar. It features advanced handwriting recognition software from Pen & Internet and a Transmeta mobile processor.

UPCs will appeal to highly mobile entrepreneurs and early adopters who don't mind paying a premium for the unusual form factor. Antelope Technologies' UPC starts at $1,599, with volume pricing available. As with PDAs, users can expect to make some compromises when dealing with the screen size and inputting data. But those entrepreneurs who really desire the power, capabilities and small size of UPCs will adjust accordingly.

24%

of enterprise software buyers say vendor upgrades offer too few enhancements to justify the expense.

SOURCE: AMR Research Inc.

Online spending in the United States will total

$100

BILLION

this year-a record high.

SOURCE: ComScore Networks Inc.





