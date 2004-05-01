Hot Disks 05/04

Searching e-mail, file management and more
This story appears in the May 2004 issue of Entrepreneur.

A New Outlook: Bloomba is offering a different outlook on e-mail. The $59.95 (prices street) e-mail client from Stata Labs offers "Bloomba Search," which, it claims, can find what you're looking for instantly. It searches e-mail messages and the text of attachments, and allows you to customize the string of text you want to search for or exclude. Bloomba also includes anti-spam software from SAproxy Pro and supports RSS feeds.

Clean It Up: Need some help organizing your files? PentaSuite can help. Available in version 7.0, this file management utility includes tools for opening, compressing, uploading, downloading, encrypting, viewing, storing and sending files. The $99.95 suite includes PentaBrowser to navigate through stored files, PentaConverter to convert file formats, backup and storage tool PentaDVD, PentaPGP to encrypt files, and compression utility PentaZip.

Money Matters: Track your cash flow with Cash Compass from Palo Alto Software. The $249 application has tools to create budgets based on actual and historical data, monitor your inventory and expenses, track business performance, generate financial reports and optimize your cash flow. Import data from QuickBooks or Palo Alto's own Business Plan Pro.

Start Talking: TalkingSlide from Reallusion lets you make animated, talking, rich-media presentations. The $39.95 application can import photos, PowerPoint slides, videos and Macromedia Flash content, and add a recorded voice track. Slide shows can be viewed on your PC, transferred to a Web site or burned to CD.

Liane Cassavoy freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.

