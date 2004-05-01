It Figures 05/04

On the day after Queer Eye for the Straight Guy airs, men are

5

TIMES

more likely to go shopping than women;

49%

of those men shop with another man.

SOURCE: Jericho Communications

Online buyers use search engines at least

7

TIMES

a week;

64%

prefer search engines to using the Yellow Pages.

SOURCE: BizRate.com

51%

of U.S. adults prefer marketers to communicate by mail; just

5%

prefer e-mail.

SOURCE: Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing