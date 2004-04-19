Domino's Pizza Files to Go Public

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

New York-Domino's Pizza Inc., the second-largest U.S. pizza chain, announced a long-awaited plan to go public, setting itself up to cash in on recent investor enthusiasm over restaurant stocks. Domino's plans to sell as much as $300 million in common stock to the public, it said in a statement. Details of how many shares the company plans to offer and an estimated price per share are expected in future filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Domino's operates more than 7,400 takeout and delivery stores, including franchises, in the United States and more than 50 countries. Its biggest U.S. competitors are Yum Brands Inc.'s Pizza Hut chain, Papa John's International Inc. and privately held Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. In 2003, its franchise stores posted retail sales of about $3.8 billion, including $1.2 billion in international sales, and its company-owned stores had $381.4 million in retail sales.

The preliminary prospectus Domino's filed with the SEC listed JPMorgan and Citigroup as the lead managers to handle the IPO. Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc., Credit Suisse First Boston and Lehman Brothers will assist. Domino's Pizza said it is seeking a New York Stock Exchange listing under the symbol "DPZ." -Reuters

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Here's Why More THC Companies Are Starting CBD Companies

Starting a Business

Successful Startups Have This One Thing in Common

Starting a Business

3 Lessons From 3 Years As an Entrepreneur