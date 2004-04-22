Ben & Jerry's, Mariners Sign Deal

April 22, 2004 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Seattle--The Seattle Mariners and Ben & Jerry's have signed a five-year deal that makes the ice cream maker the official "specialty ice cream" of the team.

Ben & Jerry's will be served at concession stands at the baseball park, and a year-round "Scoop Shop" will open next to the Mariners Team Store on First Avenue. A "Moo Mobile" ice cream stand will be parked outside the ballpark during games. Ben & Jerry's signs will be erected on the concourse.

In August 2000, Ben & Jerry's was acquired by Unilever, for which it is a wholly owned subsidiary. -Puget Sound Business Journal