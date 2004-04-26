KFC Announces Plan to Hire Last "Apprentice" Contestant Fired

Louisville, Kentucky-KFC Corp. wants to hire runner-up Kwame Jackson from the reality TV show "The Apprentice" as chief sales officer, a week-long position that pays $25,000 and a year's supply of KFC products.

The company said that if Jackson accepts the offer, he will have a week to develop a sales plan for KFC's new Oven Roasted chicken line. -Nation's Restaurant News

