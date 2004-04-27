ACE Cash Express Files for Proposed Share Offering

April 27, 2004 1 min read

Dallas-ACE Cash Express Inc. has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed offering of 2,900,000 shares of its common stock.

The net proceeds will be used to repay and pay down various debt and credit obligations.

The company will offer 1,800,000 shares, and shareholders will offer 1,100,000 shares. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shareholders' stock. -Dallas Business Journal