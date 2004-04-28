AFC Mulls Cinnabon Sale

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Atlanta-AFC Enterprises Inc. said it would "explore strategic alternatives" for its Cinnabon chain, including a possible sale of the 617-store subsidiary. AFC, which also owns and franchises Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits and Church's Chicken, said the move was part of efforts to "sharpen its strategic focus and maximize shareholder value."

The Cinnabon World Famous Bakery & Coffee brand, which AFC acquired in 1998, has more than 10,000 licensed points of sales in addition to its corporate-owned and franchised outlets. Cinnabon also owns the international franchise rights for Seattle's Best Coffee in 11 countries, Hawaii and at U.S. military bases. Those assets would be part of any transaction, AFC stated.

AFC's board hired New York-based Bear Stearns & Co. to advise on alternatives and a possible sale.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Be Good Monopolists

Starting a Business

Got a Business Idea? Billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman Has 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Launching It.

Starting a Business

How to Be a Successful Leader in Your Industry