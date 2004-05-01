My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Get the Word Out

What you need to know <i>before</i> you outsource advertising
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2004 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Should you hire an advertising agency? If your startup will be spending less than $25,000 per year on advertising, probably not. You'll either be too small for an agency to take on, or too unimportant to them even if they do take you on as a client.

At this spending level, you should use freelance talent to produce your advertising materials and campaigns. It's not hard to find competent freelancers who will work with you on an hourly basis; expect to pay $50 to $100 an hour for experienced people.

To get the most from your freelancer, do your thinking first so you're clear about what you want (your market focus, your target customer, the benefits you want to emphasize, and so on). Then ask friends and colleagues in business for referrals to freelancers.

Interview the candidates to see how they fit with your needs. Ask for (and call) references, review work samples, ask them about price, and look at some projects that are representative of their pricing.

You'll probably need to hire a copywriter and a designer. Make sure they get along and can work well together. Introduce them to each other, and have a three-way discussion of your project and possible approaches.

Another low-cost alternative--which entails a little extra risk--is to contact a local technical college or art school and have some students work on your project as a way to gain experience. You can also contact small newspapers in your area and ask if any staff members do advertising copy or design on the side. If you go this route, be prepared to provide lots of focused input, and be patient. In return, you'll save a fortune.

Adapted from Entrepreneur magazine's Start-Up Guide #1809, Successful Sales & Marketing: Smart Ways to Boost Your Bottom Line.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Make Your Dream Company a Reality With This Class

Starting a Business

Eric Yuan Explains the 6 Simple Tactics He Used to Build Zoom Into a $20 Billion Business

Project Grow

Leadership Techniques That Build Unstoppable Teams