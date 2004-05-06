New Menu Items: KFC, Pizza Hut

May 6, 2004 1 min read

Louisville, Kentucky-KFC Corp., a division of Yum! Brands Inc., is slated to debut a new line of non-fried items May 10, including a Twister Sandwich Wrap and an Oven-Roasted Strips Meal.

The company said it is also testing roasted chicken salads, flatbread sandwiches and chicken rice bowls. Priced at $3.99, the Strips Meal includes three boneless chicken filet strips served with rice and green beans.

A new ad campaign by Foote Cone & Belding will support the launch. -Nation's Restaurant News

Dallas-Pizza Hut, a division of Yum! Brands Inc., debuted for a limited time a new Buffalo Chicken Pizza featuring boneless strips of chicken marinated in Buffalo wing sauce. It is served with a cup of ranch dipping sauce.

The new Buffalo Chicken Pizza is available for $4.99 with the purchase of a large pizza at menu price. Pop star Jessica Simpson and her sister Ashlee star in the national TV ads promoting the new pizza. The company said it would also rely on point-of-purchase and national print ads to highlight the new offering. -Nation's Restaurant News