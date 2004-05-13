Arby's Plans System Overhaul

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-Arby's and the RTM Restaurant Group announced a new program to spend more than $5 million to build, improve and promote their restaurants in the Tri-State. As part of the plan, the group has opened a new Arby's in Mount Vernon, Indiana, and will open one in Boonville, Indiana, in June, said Jim Stanton, regional vice president for RTM.

RTM, an Atlanta-based restaurant group, owns the 13 Arby's in the Tri-State. RTM Group also will remodel nine restaurants, including one that has already been remodeled in Evansville, Georgia, Stanton said.

The purpose of the effort is to boost sales of the restaurants in the area. The program includes the building of new restaurants and remodeling existing restaurants. The remodeling will increase seating capacity, allow more efficient drive-through service and increase attractiveness through a new design, drawing more customers. The program will also re-train workers and increase advertising in the area. -Nation's Restaurant News

