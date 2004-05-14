Papa John's Offers DVD with Purchase

Louisville, Kentucky-Papa John's International Inc. launches a national promotion this week that will offer customers a DVD movie with the purchase of a large pizza.

The promotion will be supported by a two-week national television campaign featuring opera singers. The promo, and ad campaign, represent a new marketing strategy for Papa John's, the company said. Marketing efforts will be focused on providing product information supplemented by entertainment premiums such as free DVDs. -Nation's Restaurant News

