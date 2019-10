May 17, 2004 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Springfield, Illinois-Peter Gibbons, corporate chef and senior director of product development for Miami-based Burger King Corp., is slated to leave the nation's second-largest burger chain at the end of June.

Noble & Associates hired Gibbons to fill a newly created post as senior vice president, director of innovation. -Nation's Restaurant News