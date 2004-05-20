Dunkin' Donuts to Open in Wal-Mart Stores

May 20, 2004 1 min read

Boston-Dunkin' Donuts, the world's largest coffee and baked goods chain, will now be found inside Wal-Mart shopping centers. The concept will begin with 10 stores opening in the next three months in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

A grand opening was held Friday, May 14, at a Wal-Mart store in North Wyndham, Connecticut. Each Dunkin' Donuts will offer the same full menu as a regular store and will look and feel exactly like the ones in neighborhoods.

What's more, some of the Dunkin' Donuts stores will also feature ice cream from Baskin-Robbins. As an added feature, shoppers will have the option to prepay at Wal-Mart registers for some Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins menu items. -Boston Business Journal