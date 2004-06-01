In Your Pocket
Print on the go without the weight or wires of a regular
printer. The Brother MW-140BT microprinter weighs 10 ounces and is
small enough to fit in your pocket. It prints on five different
types of paper cassettes, including ThermaPlus M that reduces ink
fading, and has the look and feel of regular paper. You can also
print up to 100 pages per battery charge. Best of all, it's
Bluetooth-enabled, so you can print from your Bluetooth PDA,
notebook or tablet-without cables. Its bundled software also
automatically re-sizes paper to 4.1 by 2.1 inches.