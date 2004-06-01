Use this mobile micro-gadget to print with ease

June 1, 2004 1 min read

Print on the go without the weight or wires of a regular printer. The Brother MW-140BT microprinter weighs 10 ounces and is small enough to fit in your pocket. It prints on five different types of paper cassettes, including ThermaPlus M that reduces ink fading, and has the look and feel of regular paper. You can also print up to 100 pages per battery charge. Best of all, it's Bluetooth-enabled, so you can print from your Bluetooth PDA, notebook or tablet-without cables. Its bundled software also automatically re-sizes paper to 4.1 by 2.1 inches.



