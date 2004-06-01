Train Storming

Taking a train from the airport to the city? Now that's a bright idea.
Want to avoid steep cab fares and/or traffic delays from the airport to the city? Rapid transit systems are adding stops inside airports, making the trip a cinch.

  • Atlanta, Hartsford-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: MARTA trains stop inside the main terminal building in a station over the ground transportation area. Fare: $1.75.
  • Chicago, Midway Airport: Follow signs to the CTA Orange Line station. The trip downtown takes about 30 minutes. Fare: $1.75.
  • Chicago, O'Hare Airport: The CTA Blue Line station is at the lowest level of the main parking garage (next to elevator center 4). Fare: $1.75.
  • New York, John F. Kennedy International: Take the AirTrain monorail ($5) to stations at either Howard Beach or Jamaica. From Howard Beach, the A-line subway fare to the city is $2. From Jamaica, the fare to Penn Station on the Long Island Railroad is $6.75.
  • New York, Newark Liberty International: Take the free AirTrain monorail to the nearby AMTRAK/NJ Transit station. From there, catch the train to Manhattan's Penn Station. Fare: $11.15.
  • San Francisco International: Walk or take the free AirTrain to the BART station located near the airport's new international terminal. From there, board trains for the 30-minute trip downtown (or beyond). Fare: $4.95 (downtown).
  • Washington, DC; Reagan Washington National Airport: Metro trains depart from a station across the roadway from the main terminal. Fares range from $1.20 to $3, depending on your destination within the metropolitan area and the time of day.

Chris McGinnis, travel correspondent for CNN Headline News, is author of The Unofficial Business Travelers' Pocket Guide.

