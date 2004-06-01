Good Measure

The SBA is looking for new ways to size up small businesses.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Size matters. So says the SBA in its proposed rule to bring small-business size standards into the 21st century. The standards say whether an entrepreneur qualifies for SBA programs and are most important with respect to eligibility for 7(a) loans and small-business set-aside contracts offered by other federal agencies.

Now the agency has 30 size standards based on annual receipts, five on number of employees and two on other measures. The agency wants to eliminate almost all the annual receipts categories and establish 10 employee size categories, an increase from the current five. Thirty-one industries, including construction and engineering, would also have to meet size standards based on average receipts. Says SBA administrator Hector V. Barreto, "Small-business owners have told us that the current system is difficult for [them] to understand."

In the new system, a company would use its North American Industry Classification System number to find the maximum number of employees it could have and still qualify for SBA programs. Gary Jackson, assistant SBA administrator for size standards, says all companies with fewer than 50 employees would be eligible for all SBA programs. But even if a company had more employees than it was allowed under the size standards, it could still qualify for some SBA programs, primarily the Small Business Investment Companies (SBIC) and 504 loan programs. There, a bank might use secondary standards-for example, the net worth of a company owner-to allow an otherwise too-big company into either of those two programs. The SBIC "alternate" size standard is less than $18 million in net worth and less than $6 million in net income.

Stephen Barlas is a freelance business reporter who covers the Washington beat for 15 magazines.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market