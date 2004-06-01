Call the Shots

An OS phone gives you all the convenience and flexibility you need.
As with choosing a PDA, the operating system you choose may become a key buying decision when you pick your next mobile phone. OS phones are familiar as the somewhat clunky (though increasingly svelte) PDA/phone/smartphone combinations running Linux, Palm, Symbian or Windows operating systems. The popularity of OS phones is on the rise, so expect prices to soon be on the slide.

On-the-go entrepreneurs looking to consolidate their mobile devices have a lot to look forward to. OS phones have the potential to replace your BlackBerry, iPod, PDA, cell phone and camera with one small package. The high-end phones that meet those needs now, like the Samsung SCH-i600, run in the $400 to $500 range. That can be a real squeeze for a growing business's tight budget. The good news is that technology market researcher Zelos Group predicts these phones will come down as low as the $150 range by 2006. They also expect sales of these handsets to surpass PC sales the same year.

If you can wait before you upgrade, consider opting for the convenience and flexibility of an OS phone for your next business mobile.

