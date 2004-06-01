Hot Disks 06/04

Do-it-yourself DVDs, protecting your network and data, and more

June 1, 2004 2 min read

This story appears in the June 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In the Movies: DVD Workshop 2 from Ulead Systems makes creating professional-looking DVDs easy. The $495 (all prices street) software, with design templates, lets you include multiple audio and subtitle tracks to add alternate languages, music and commentary. It captures video directly to DVD-compliant .mpeg files and lets you import graphics created in other editing applications.

Extra Protection:Kerio WinRoute Firewall 5 protects your company's network by controlling incoming and outgoing traffic. The software also offers Internet connection sharing, integrated McAfee antivirus software, attachment filtering, pop-up blocking, the ability to restrict access to certain Web sites, and Web traffic filtering. Prices start at $299 for a standard 10-user base license.

On the Dotted Line: Keep the data on your Pocket PC-based PDA free from prying eyes. SignWise Professional from Carrot4free PDA Software uses a handwritten signature on the touchscreen, instead of a PIN or a password, for user authentication. Priced at $39.99 (Professional edition), the application offers 128-bit encryption and a system lock/hard reset option.

Moving Day: Upgrading to a new PC? Miramar's Desktop DNA 4.7 Professional transfers your PC's applications, system and desktop settings, as well as data files and folders, to your new system. Data is transferred using a removable storage device, like a Zip disk or CD, or directly from PC to PC using an Ethernet or USB connection. Prices start at $39. With Ethernet crossover cables, it costs $49; and with USB 2.0 crossover cables, $59.

Liane Cassavoy freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.