Hot Disks 06/04

Do-it-yourself DVDs, protecting your network and data, and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In the Movies: DVD Workshop 2 from Ulead Systems makes creating professional-looking DVDs easy. The $495 (all prices street) software, with design templates, lets you include multiple audio and subtitle tracks to add alternate languages, music and commentary. It captures video directly to DVD-compliant .mpeg files and lets you import graphics created in other editing applications.

Extra Protection:Kerio WinRoute Firewall 5 protects your company's network by controlling incoming and outgoing traffic. The software also offers Internet connection sharing, integrated McAfee antivirus software, attachment filtering, pop-up blocking, the ability to restrict access to certain Web sites, and Web traffic filtering. Prices start at $299 for a standard 10-user base license.

On the Dotted Line: Keep the data on your Pocket PC-based PDA free from prying eyes. SignWise Professional from Carrot4free PDA Software uses a handwritten signature on the touchscreen, instead of a PIN or a password, for user authentication. Priced at $39.99 (Professional edition), the application offers 128-bit encryption and a system lock/hard reset option.

Moving Day: Upgrading to a new PC? Miramar's Desktop DNA 4.7 Professional transfers your PC's applications, system and desktop settings, as well as data files and folders, to your new system. Data is transferred using a removable storage device, like a Zip disk or CD, or directly from PC to PC using an Ethernet or USB connection. Prices start at $39. With Ethernet crossover cables, it costs $49; and with USB 2.0 crossover cables, $59.

Liane Cassavoy freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Bar and Club

Start Your Own Bar and Club

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market